Logos to buy Shriram Properties 90 acre land in Kolkata for logistics park

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport: Analysts see limited near-term synergy post merger
Shriram Capital, Shriram City Union to merge with Shriram Transport
After announcing merger of financial services, Shriram working on super-app
Legal merger of Shriram Group firms to happen by Sep, Oct: YS Chakravarti
Shriram City Union Finance Q3 net profit rises 6% at Rs 322 crore
-
Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd on Monday said it plans to sell up to 90 acres of land in Kolkata to Logos for development of logistics and warehousing park.
According to a regulatory filing, Shriram Properties Ltd and LOGOS -- an Asia-Pacific logistic specialist-- have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a potential sale of up to 90 acres of land in Shriram Grand City at Uttarpara, Kolkata, which will be developed into a warehousing and logistics park by LOGOS.
The MoU for the proposed transaction was signed at the Global Investor Summit organised by the West Bengal government in Kolkata, and is subject to necessary due-diligence and certain regulatory approvals.
Shriram Properties, a residential real estate developer in south India, is currently developing an integrated township project -- 'Shriram Grand City' -- on a 314-acre land parcel at Uttarpara in Kolkata.
The company is already developing 4.5 million square feet of residential apartments serving 5,500 families and plans to hand over 500-plus homes during first half of FY23.
Shriram Properties said it intends to develop 10 million square feet of saleable area for residential development and sell the remaining area to strategic partners for other formats of development. The proposed sale of land is integral to this strategy.
LOGOS, which owns and develops warehousing and logistics parks across the Asia-Pacific region, is present in 10 countries with USD 19.6 billion of assets under management across 119 properties.
In India, LOGOS has developed 5 million square feet of warehousing and logistic parks in NCR, Chennai and Bengaluru and are expanding its presence in this growing market.
"Following finalisation of the transaction, LOGOS intends to develop the land into a modern, sustainable logistics park offering approximately 2.2 million square feet of industrial and warehousing space. The park is expected to generate 50,000 of local direct and indirect jobs in West Bengal," the filing said.
The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of FY23.
M Murali, Chairman and Managing Director of Shriram Properties, said: "LOGOS's proposed investment in Shriram Grand City will transform the micro market and allow us to realise superior value for both companies' stakeholders."
Shriram Properties Ltd has delivered 29 projects with saleable area of 17 million square feet, mostly in Bengaluru and Chennai. It has a strong development pipeline comprising of 51 projects with aggregate development potential of 51 million square feet as of March 31, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU