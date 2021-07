Low tariffs key hurdle in raising fresh funds, says Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has said the key hurdle it faces in raising fresh funding, despite interest from investors, is the ‘pricing situation’ which is also the reason why it has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for another extension of the moratorium on payment of spectrum instalment by one more year.

Responding to a question during an analysts’ call on Friday after its quarterly results on the reason for the delay in fund-raising nine months after it was announced, CEO & MD Ravinder Takkar said: “We are in discussions with investors. There is ...