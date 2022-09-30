LTTS joins hands with Qualcomm for solutions in 5G private network industry

L&T Technology Services Limited announced on Friday it is collaborating with Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global private network industry utilising their combined core expertise in the hi-tech & telecommunication domain.

LTTS and will bring together core competencies in telecommunication solutions and services for the benefit of end-customers in the manufacturing and warehousing/ logistics sector, an LTTS statement said.

As part of the proposed collaboration, will engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions.

LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, provide engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration and management.

In line with the terms of the collaboration, LTTS will establish an engineering centre of excellence in Santa Clara with Qualcomm's support to accelerate the adoption of private wireless networks, the statement added.

