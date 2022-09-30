LTTS joins hands with Qualcomm for solutions in 5G private network industry

-
ALSO READ
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: Finally! the season finale is here
Qualcomm, MeitY partner to support Indian semiconductor startups
Mahindra & Mahindra to ride on immersive Qualcomm tech for new Scorpio-N
Chip maker MediaTek to use Intel Foundry Services to manufacture new chips
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 26% in 2021: Report
-
L&T Technology Services Limited announced on Friday it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G private network industry utilising their combined core expertise in the hi-tech & telecommunication domain.
LTTS and Qualcomm will bring together core competencies in telecommunication solutions and services for the benefit of end-customers in the manufacturing and warehousing/ logistics sector, an LTTS statement said.
As part of the proposed collaboration, Qualcomm will engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions.
LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, provide engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration and management.
In line with the terms of the collaboration, LTTS will establish an engineering centre of excellence in Santa Clara with Qualcomm's support to accelerate the adoption of 5G private wireless networks, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU