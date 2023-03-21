JUST IN
BoB-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance gets regulator approval for IPO
Business Standard

Lupin gets approval for generic medicine for schizophrenia, depression

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Brexpiprazole tablets used to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and depression.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Brexpiprazole tablets used to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and depression.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Brexpiprazole tablets of strengths 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

These are generic equivalent of Rexulti tablets of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, it added.

"This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India," the company said.

Lupin said Brexpiprazole tablets 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg, had an estimated annual sales of USD 1,575 million in the US, citing IQVIA MAT December 2022 data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 17:46 IST

