Business Standard

Amplus Solar to invest Rs 1,500-cr in Andhra to set green hydrogen plants

Andhra Pradesh | solar plant

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

green hydrogen

Amplus Solar on Tuesday said it aims to set up 7.5 KPTA-distributed green hydrogen plants in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

To materialise its plans, the company has also entered into an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up various distributed green hydrogen plants in the state, Amplus Solar said in a statement.

The company aims to set up 7.5 KPTA (kilo tonne per annum)-distributed green hydrogen plants for industrial consumption in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. It has also entered into an agreement with the state government to set up multiple decentralised green hydrogen.

Sharad Pungalia, MD and CEO of Amplus Solar, said, "We look to be a key contributor in achieving India's goal of being the global green hydrogen hub. This MoU (memorandum of understanding) is our first step in active participation in the sector's growth."

Andhra Pradesh is an industrial hub with a mix of industries like petrochemicals, glass manufacturing, cement, fertilizers, etc. It offers a larger customer base to service and has a good potential for renewable energy generation considering the state's encouraging geography, the company statement said.

Amplus owns and manages a portfolio of over 1.4 GW of distributed solar assets.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 16:04 IST

