JUST IN
NTPC produces 14.55 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Dec 2022
MCL supplied 143.4 million tonnes of coal till Dec this current fiscal: CIL
Auto Expo to focus on EVs as manufacturers push for greener, cleaner future
Ethanol blending in petrol hiked from 1.5% to 10% since 2013-14: Govt
ICICI-Videocon case: Bombay HC grants CBI 3 days to reply on Dhoot's plea
DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers
2023 will be decisive for Vodafone Idea, fundraising critical: CLSA
Hitachi Payment, BharatPe get RBI nod to operate as payment aggregators
NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional of Shree Ram Urban Infra
Edtech start-up UpGrad's chief executive Arjun Mohan steps down
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NTPC produces 14.55 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Dec 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic medicine to treat heart ailments

These are the generic equivalent of Effient tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Topics
Lupin | USFDA | heart ailment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin
These are the generic equivalent of Effient tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Prasugrel tablets.

The medicine is indicated to prevent other serious heart and blood vessel problems in patients with recent heart attacks, strokes and blood clots in stents.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of Prasugrel tablets of strengths 5 mg and 10 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of Effient tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

"The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa, India," it added.

Prasugrel Tablets 5 mg and 10 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 18 million in the US, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lupin

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 18:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.