MCL supplied 143.4 million tonnes of coal till Dec this current fiscal: CIL

Auto Expo to focus on EVs as manufacturers push for greener, cleaner future
Topics
MCL | Coal India | Coal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said that its arm MCL supplied 143.4 million tonnes of coal till December in the current fiscal, the highest among all the subsidiaries of the coal behemoth.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd's (MCL) supplies accounted for 28.2 per cent of the total off-take of 507.8 million tonnes from Coal India Ltd (CIL).

"MCL's growth curve has been phenomenal in FY23 in terms of production and supplies, the highest among all our subsidiaries," a senior executive of CIL was quoted as saying in a statement and added "this helped us in pushing up our overall output and off-take".

MCL's coal off-take peaked to 146.12 million tonnes (MTs) on January 5, overtaking the total supplies that the company registered for full year of FY21.

This achievement was attained 85 days before the current financial year comes to an end.

MCL's supplies ending FY21 were 146 MTs.

Against the contracted quantity of 81.5 MT to its customers in the power sector, the actual supply from MCL was 102.7 MT till December of FY23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 18:07 IST

