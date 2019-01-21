Lupin gets USFDA approval to market hypothyroidism treatment drug

Monday said it has received approval from the to market tablets used for treatment of

The company has received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the tablets in the strengths of 25 microgram (mcg), 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg, said.

The product is a generic version of AbbVie Inc's Synthroid tablets in the same strengths, it added.

According to IQVIA MAT September 2018 data, tablets had an annual sale of about $ 2.5 billion in the US market, said.



The tablets are indicated for and as an adjunct to surgery and radioiodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated thyroid cancer, it added.

