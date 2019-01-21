JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Rustomjee, Ikea to offer furnished homes near Mumbai, eye Rs 700-cr revenue
Business Standard

Sandeep Akolkar resigns as Essar Shipping CFO with immediate effect

Akolkar was appointed CFO of the company in January 2018

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Essar Shipping Ltd, ESL

Essar Shipping on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sandeep Akolkar has resigned with immediate effect.  

"This is to inform that Sandeep Akolkar resigned as CFO of the company with immediate effect," Essar Shipping said in a BSE filing.

His relieving is under process and shall be subject to the approval of the board of directors of the company, it said.

Akolkar was appointed CFO of the company in January 2018. 

Essar Shipping Ltd (ESL), a leading private sector shipping company, is targeting to double its cargo tonnage to 30 million tonnes by 2019-20.  
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements