Sandeep Akolkar resigns as Essar Shipping CFO with immediate effect

Essar Shipping on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sandeep Akolkar has resigned with immediate effect.
"This is to inform that Sandeep Akolkar resigned as CFO of the company with immediate effect," Essar Shipping said in a BSE filing.
His relieving is under process and shall be subject to the approval of the board of directors of the company, it said.
Akolkar was appointed CFO of the company in January 2018.
Essar Shipping Ltd (ESL), a leading private sector shipping company, is targeting to double its cargo tonnage to 30 million tonnes by 2019-20.
