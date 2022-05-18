Lupin logs net loss of Rs 512 cr in Q4 on rising costs, impairment expense

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Markets strategy ahead of the Q4 result season
Election results 2022: Date, time, how & where to watch counting of votes
What are Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta's plans for growth in US & China?
LIVE: Exit polls predict BJP win in UP; AAP sweep in Punjab
-
Pharma major Lupin posted a net loss of Rs 511.9 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021-22 due to rising costs, price erosion in the US and impairment expense of Rs 126.7 crore for US-based Gavis.
Lupin had posted a net profit of Rs 464 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Sales were up by 2.8 percent YoY to Rs 3,864.5 crore. EBITDA for the quarter was down 63 percent to Rs 282 crore.
For the full year, Lupin posted a net loss of Rs 1,509 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 1226 crore in FY21. Sales for the full year grew by 8.5 percent to Rs 16192.8 crore.
Lupin said that during the year, there was a one-time expense of Rs 193.2 crore related to residual metformin returns from retail and consumers not identified previously during the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal and provision of aged stock returns of oseltamivir given lack of an active flu season for the past two years.
“In Q2 FY2022 we had created a provision of Rs 18,79.5 crore [including Rs 37.5 crore towards litigation and settlement related expenses] under Glumetza class actions. The amounts due to the two plantiffs group was settled in Q3. We had a small reversal on account of litigation expense in Q4 of Rs 1.2 crore. Q2 FY2022 includes impairment expense of Rs 7,07.7 crore for Solosec,” Lupin said in the notes to the profit and loss statement.
Commenting on the results, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “The current quarter was challenging with headwinds in the US on account of price erosion, and inflation in input materials and freight. Our other markets continue solid growth in revenues and profitability. We are focused on optimizing operating expenses and spend and ensuring the evolution of our complex generic platforms along with global portfolio maximization while doubling down on markets like India. We expect our efforts to yield meaningful uptick in profitability, especially in the second half of this fiscal and beyond”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU