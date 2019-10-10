Lupin's ordeal with USFDA observations continues, shares slump over 10%

Shares of Lupin have lost more than 10 per cent since September highs and are now trading near multi-year lows. Even though the news of its Mandideep facility receiving good manufacturing practice certificate from the Japanese drug regulator may provide some respite, the company’s ordeal with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues.

This overhang is likely to keep any upsides in the stock under check. Lupin’s Mandideep facility, which had received the Official Action Indicated (OAI) status in March 2019 from the US drug regulator, recently received a warning ...