Lupin shuts manufacturing plant after 17 staff test Covid-19 positive

Drugmaker has shut one of its manufacturing plants in after at least 17 employees at the site tested positive for Covid-19, two government officials said on Tuesday.

Lupin, one of India’s top five drugmakers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The firm has some 11 manufacturing plants at the Ankleshwar site in state, which is spread out over 40 acres and has 984 employees, according to the company website.

Employees from one of those plants, which produces tuberculosis drugs, have tested positive in recent days, said M D Modia, a senior district official. “The plant was shut on July 12 after the cases were confirmed,” said Modia, adding that the site has since been sanitized. “No cases have been reported from the other plants in the facility and their operations are unaffected,” he said.