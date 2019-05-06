M&A deals in hospital sector hit a five-year high, says Icra report

Credit rating agency on Monday said the merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the hospital sector jumped 155 per cent in 2018-19, amounting to Rs 7,615 crore as against Rs 2,991 crore in the previous year.

The two largest transactions involving the acquisition of stakes in two listed entities - (Rs 4,000 crore) and (Rs 2,351 crore) — account for 83 per cent of the value of the deals in the year under review. This is the highest value of M&A transaction in the sector in over five years. It is at a record high, according to



