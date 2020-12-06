M-cap: Six of top 10 valued domestic companies add Rs 91,629 crore

-
Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms added Rs 91,629.38 crore cumulatively in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services clocking maximum gains.
During the last week, which was holiday-truncated, the Sensex rallied 929.83 points or 2.10 per cent.
The list of gainers had Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance saw decline in their valuation.
Among the gainers, ICICI Bank saw maximum rise with an addition of Rs 20,272.71 crore to take its valuation Rs 3,46,497.75 crore. TCS m-cap zoomed by Rs 17,579.92 crore to Rs 10,22,900.07 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel which witnessed Rs 16,694.01 crore jump in valuation at Rs 2,69,449.98 crore.
The market capitalisation of Infosys rose by Rs 14,524.89 crore to reach Rs 4,83,304.06 crore and that of HUL gained Rs 11,970.99 crore to Rs 5,14,118.15 crore. The valuation of RIL rose by Rs 10,586.86 crore to Rs 12,34,003.83 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 30,589.19 crore to Rs 7,62,747.36 crore and the market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked Rs 11,037.31 crore to Rs 3,65,448.53 crore. HDFC’s valuation dipped by Rs 1,803.38 crore to reach Rs 4,04,192.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 1,708.34 crore to Rs 2,93,758.31 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL continued to sit at the top position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
