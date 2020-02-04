M&M doesn't want to be patriarchal, wants to buck the trend: Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the $21-billion Mahindra group, tells Pavan Lall why it’s okay to have less than 51% shareholding and the reason he pays more attention to smaller businesses in the group. Edited excerpts: Why have you been stepping away from the group’s affairs? That might be one view; another could be ‘he should have left sooner’.

My whole style is to gradually step away and allow for empowerment. Family businesses have to put competent people in charge, who believe they can get to the top. If you don’t remove the glass ceiling, you ...