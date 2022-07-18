M&M hikes stake in combine harvester maker Sampo Rosenlew Oy to 100%

-
ALSO READ
Anticipated aggressive rate hikes by Fed drive up recession concerns
Will easing farm commodity prices provide room to RBI to pause rate hikes?
As Fed heads toward 75-basis pt rate hike, officials wary of bigger move
Dollar gains, Wall Street retreats as investors brace for Fed hikes
Bank of England hikes interest rates in clamour to contain inflation
-
Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it has hiked its stake in its Finland-based arm Sampo Rosenlew Oy to 100 per cent with the acquisition of residual shares for over Rs 35 crore.
In December 2020, the company increased its stake in combine harvester maker Sampo Rosenlew Oy to 79.13 per cent with the acquisition of additional 1,050 shares for Rs 31.15 crore.
In a regulatory filing, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it executed an option exercise share purchase agreement on Monday to acquire 1,317 equity shares of Sampo Rosenlew Oy, pursuant to the exercise of a call option by it on the other shareholder of Sampo.
Subsequently, the shareholding and consequent voting rights of M&M in Sampo would increase from 79.13 per cent to 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Sampo and it would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, it added.
The consideration will be paid in cash and the 1,317 equity shares of Sampo are being acquired at a price of euro 3,333 per share aggregating euro 43,89,561 (Rs 35.57 crore), the filing said.
Sampo is known for its mid-sized combine harvesters in markets, including Europe and North Africa. It is also a joint venture partner of M&M for combine harvesters in Algeria.
M&M said it along with Sampo will jointly focus on the combine harvesters and specialty harvester business in Asia, Africa, Eurasian Economic Union countries and Latin America.
The company's scale in tractors and Sampo's expertise in combine harvesters allow both to offer a broader product portfolio to address the needs of farmers in various countries, M&M said.
Sampo clocked a turnover of euro 52 million in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU