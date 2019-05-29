M&M Q4 PAT declines 20% to Rs 849 cr; revenue rises to Rs 14,035.16 cr

Home grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Wednesday reported a 19.85 per cent decline in its standalone (PAT) to Rs 848.81 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The company had posted a of Rs 1,059.09 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 14,035.16 crore during the quarter as against Rs 13,307.88 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, said in a regulatory filing.

For full 2018-19, the company posted a of Rs 4,796.04 crore, up 10.1 per cent as compared with Rs 4,356.01 crore in 2017-18.

Revenue from operations during the previous financial year rose to Rs 53,614 crore, against Rs 49,444.99 crore in 2017-18.

The company said total vehicle sales during the fourth quarter were at 1,63,937 units as against 1,56,453 units in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 5 per cent.

Passenger vehicle sales were at 77,607 units, up 7 per cent over the corresponding period previous year.

Tractor sales were at 56,903 units in the fourth quarter, compared with 66,885 units, a fall of 15 per cent.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 8.50 per share of a face value of Rs 5 each share (170 per cent).

Shares of the company Wednesday ended 0.25 per cent up at Rs 672.25 apiece on the