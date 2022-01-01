M&M total sales rise 11% in December to 39,157 units

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
India online used car sales to reach 8.3 mn units by 2026: Report
Tesla EV sales boom in Singapore, pushing rivals' models off the streets
High taxes hampering growth of luxury car segment in India: Audi
Tesla hikes prices of Model 3, Model Y in US; holds line in China
-
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday reported an 11 per cent increase in total sales at 39,157 units in December 2021.
The company had sold 35,187 units in December 2020, M&M said in a statement.
In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 10 per cent to 17,722 units last month, compared to 16,182 units in December 2020.
In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 18,418 vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 16,795 units in December 2020, an increase of 10 per cent.
Exports increased by 37 per cent to 3,017 units in December 2021 compared to 2,210 units in the year-ago month.
"We have seen growth in business segments, including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and International Operations, owing to continued strong demand across the product portfolio," M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.
The issues around semiconductor-related parts continue to be a challenge for the industry and remains a major focus area for the company as well, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU