Maruti Suzuki sales dip 4% to 153,149 units in Dec

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday reported a four per cent fall in the total wholesales to 153,149 units in December 2021.
The company had sold 160,226 units in December 2020, MSI said in a statement.
In December 2021, the domestic sales slipped 13 per cent to 130,869 units as against 150,288 units in December 2020, it added.
"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market," MSI stated.
The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, it added.
Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 35 per cent to 16,320 units as compared with 24,927 in the same month last year.
Similarly, sales of the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 11 per cent to 69,345 units as against 77,641 cars in December 2020.
Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined to 1,204 units as compared with 1,270 units in December 2020.
Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose five per cent to 26,982 units as compared with 25,701 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.
Exports, however, jumped over two-fold to 22,280 units as against 9,938 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
