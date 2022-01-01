Honda Cars reports 26% jump in wholesales at 89,152 units for 2021

-
ALSO READ
Honda drives in new Amaze with price starting at Rs 6.32 lakh
Honda reports 49% increase in domestic sales at 11,177 units in August
Hyundai, Honda expect India demand for cars to continue in festivals
Maruti Suzuki raises prices of Swift, CNG models as input costs bite
Maruti Suzuki Swift crosses 2.5 million cumulative sales milestone
-
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Saturday reported a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in its domestic wholesales at 89,152 units in 2021.
The company had dispatched 70,593 units to dealers in the domestic market in the January-December period in 2020, HCIL said in a statement.
The automaker said its exports rose to 16,340 units during the period under review from 2,334 units in 2020.
In December 2021, the automaker reported an eight per cent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020.
The company also exported 1,165 units last month. It had shipped 713 units in December 2020.
"The year 2021 continued to be a challenging year with the ongoing pandemic but I think we learnt to cope much better with it.
"Despite the COVID-led and supply-side challenges, HCIL domestic volume grew by 26 per cent in CY'21 with a strong performance of our best sellers Amaze and City," HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.
The addition of new export destinations for Honda City to left-hand-drive markets boosted the company's exports significantly last year, he added.
"Our December despatches were in line with our production output which continued to be impacted by global chip shortage," Murata stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU