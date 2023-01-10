JUST IN
Demand for heating appliances up 33% year-on-year, says Flipkart
Now passenger finds stone in Air India's in-flight meal, airline responds
Bangalore airport incident: Go First begins probe, offers free tickets
Google warns Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order
CCI order puts Android users' privacy at risk: Google to Supreme Court
Novelic buy adds to Sona BLW's growth opportunities; stock up 6% in one day
Guyana wants Indian companies to invest in its oil and gas sector: Govt
Edtech giant upGrad's CEO Arjun Mohan steps down after 3-year stint
Akasa Air to launch Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday: Co-founder
Tata Motors shares jump 6%; market valuation climbs Rs 7,859.89 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Our qualified pipeline in this quarters $7.8 bn TCV has gone up: TCS COO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tata Motors completes acquisition of Ford's Sanand manufacturing plant

In August last year, the company had announced that its arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) would acquire Ford India Pvt Ltd's (FIPL) Sanand plant, Gujarat for Rs 725.7 crore

Topics
Tata Motors | Ford India | Sanand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Motors, Tata
The acquisition included the entire land and buildings; vehicle manufacturing plant along with machinery and equipment and transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL's vehicle manufacturing operations at Sanand

Tata Motors on Tuesday said the acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand through its subsidiary has been completed.

In August last year, the company had announced that its arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) would acquire Ford India Pvt Ltd's (FIPL) Sanand plant, Gujarat for Rs 725.7 crore.

With the fulfilment of the necessary conditions, including receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, the parties have completed the transaction and TPEML has acquired the Sanand property and the vehicle manufacturing plant and machinery, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, all the vehicle manufacturing employees were offered employment, and those who have accepted TPEML's offer of employment, have been transferred to the company and have become employees of TPEML with effect from January 10, it added.

The acquisition included the entire land and buildings; vehicle manufacturing plant along with machinery and equipment and transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL's vehicle manufacturing operations at Sanand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Motors

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 23:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.