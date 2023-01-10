Tata Motors completes acquisition of Ford's Sanand manufacturing plant

-
ALSO READ
Ford's Sanand plant buy to help Tata Motors consolidate EV position
Tata Motors completes Rs 725 cr acquisition of Ford's Sanand plant
Ford executes settlement agreement with workers in Tamil Nadu plant
Ford India loss widens to Rs 4,229 cr in FY22, revenue falls 15%
Ford India, Unions reach final severance deal for Chennai unit employees
-
Tata Motors on Tuesday said the acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand through its subsidiary has been completed.
In August last year, the company had announced that its arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) would acquire Ford India Pvt Ltd's (FIPL) Sanand plant, Gujarat for Rs 725.7 crore.
With the fulfilment of the necessary conditions, including receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, the parties have completed the transaction and TPEML has acquired the Sanand property and the vehicle manufacturing plant and machinery, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Additionally, all the vehicle manufacturing employees were offered employment, and those who have accepted TPEML's offer of employment, have been transferred to the company and have become employees of TPEML with effect from January 10, it added.
The acquisition included the entire land and buildings; vehicle manufacturing plant along with machinery and equipment and transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL's vehicle manufacturing operations at Sanand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 23:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU