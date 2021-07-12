Madhur Deora to Renu Satti, meet the key Paytm's managerial personnel

-
-
The initial public offering (IPO)-bound Paytm has strengthened its leadership team, identifying nine key managerial personnel who are likely to feature on its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), expected later this month.
According to Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, the DRHP or offer document is required to have details about directors, promoters and key management personnel.
Madhur Deora
President and group CFO
Former MD of Citigroup Investment Banking and graduate of Wharton School, Deora has over 20 years of investment banking experience.
Vikas Garg
Chief financial officer
Garg has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and is with Paytm for 12 years. He has been instrumental in various fundraising initiatives of the group.
Sudhanshu Gupta
COO, Paytm First Games
Gupta leads the gaming vertical at Paytm. He has worked with Flipkart and Pepsico in the past.
Renu Satti
Head of offline payment
Satti is with Paytm for over 14 years. She heads the payments business through Paytm QR, all-in-one point-of-sale, smart android POS, and IoT devices.
Bhavesh Gupta
Head of lending business
A banking veteran with over 24 years of industry experience, Gupta led businesses in ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, and Clix Capital.
Praveen Sharma
Head of online payments
Sharma joined Paytm in 2019, after a nine-year stint with Google, where he held leadership roles across India and Asia-Pacific. He has also worked with advertising groups like Madison and Group M.
Harinderpal Singh Takhar
CEO, Paytm Labs
Takhar has been associated with Paytm Labs since June 2013; he was previously with Paytm Mobile Solutions, Research In Motion, and Nokia Corporation.
Manmeet Dhody
Chief technology officer-payments
Dhody joined Paytm in April last year, after several leadership roles in global firms like Amazon and Microsoft.
Deepankar Sanwalka
President-compliances and operations
Before joining Paytm in May this year, Sanwalka was advisory leader at PwC India and member of the PwC India Leadership Team, global and Asia Pacific Americas (APA) Advisory leadership teams. A chartered accountant by profession, he has over 30 years of experience.
> Paytm’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are also being run by key leaders, including Varun Sridhar, who heads Paytm Money, Satish Gupta, who heads Paytm Payments Bank, and Vineet Arora, who leads Paytm General Insurance.
