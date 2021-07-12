Madhur Deora to Renu Satti, meet the key Paytm's managerial personnel

The initial public offering (IPO)-bound has strengthened its leadership team, identifying nine key managerial personnel who are likely to feature on its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), expected later this month.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, the DRHP or offer document is required to have details about directors, promoters and key management personnel.





Madhur Deora

President and group CFO

Former MD of Citigroup Investment Banking and graduate of Wharton School, Deora has over 20 years of investment banking experience.

Vikas Garg

Chief financial officer

Garg has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and is with for 12 years. He has been instrumental in various fundraising initiatives of the group.

Sudhanshu Gupta

COO, First Games

Gupta leads the gaming vertical at Paytm. He has worked with Flipkart and Pepsico in the past.

Renu Satti

Head of offline payment

Satti is with Paytm for over 14 years. She heads the payments business through Paytm QR, all-in-one point-of-sale, smart android POS, and IoT devices.

Bhavesh Gupta

Head of lending business

A banking veteran with over 24 years of industry experience, Gupta led businesses in ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, and Clix Capital.

Praveen Sharma

Head of online payments

Sharma joined Paytm in 2019, after a nine-year stint with Google, where he held leadership roles across India and Asia-Pacific. He has also worked with advertising groups like Madison and Group M.

Harinderpal Singh Takhar

CEO, Paytm Labs

Takhar has been associated with Paytm Labs since June 2013; he was previously with Paytm Mobile Solutions, Research In Motion, and Nokia Corporation.

Manmeet Dhody

Chief technology officer-payments

Dhody joined Paytm in April last year, after several leadership roles in global firms like Amazon and Microsoft.

Deepankar Sanwalka

President-compliances and operations

Before joining Paytm in May this year, Sanwalka was advisory leader at PwC India and member of the PwC India Leadership Team, global and Asia Pacific Americas (APA) Advisory leadership teams. A chartered accountant by profession, he has over 30 years of experience.

> Paytm’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are also being run by key leaders, including Varun Sridhar, who heads Paytm Money, Satish Gupta, who heads Paytm Payments Bank, and Vineet Arora, who leads Paytm General Insurance.