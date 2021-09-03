Madhya Pradesh govt signs MoU with NTPC for setting up ITI in Khargone

The government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Limited for setting up an industrial training institute (ITI) at a village in Khargone district.

The MoU was signed between Limited and the state department of technical education, skill development and employment for setting up an ITI at Bediya village in Sanawad tehsil, an official said.

As per the MoU, will allocate its community development budget of Rs 13.70 crore towards infrastructure, building, workshop, hostel, staff quarters, furniture, lab equipment, machinery, landscaping etc, a release stated.

The ITI, which will be run by the state government, will impart training for six trades such as electricals, fitting, welding, motor mechanics, refrigeration and air conditioning, it said.

