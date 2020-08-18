Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite plant in TN's Thoothukudi

-
The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan pronounced the verdict, seven months after reserving orders in the case. The court refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government order shutting down Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi.
Vedanta Limited had moved the court challenging the state government's closure order against its Sterlite Copper Plant on May 28, 2018.
In January 2020, Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan reserved their verdict on a batch of cases filed by Vedanta Limited to reopen its Thoothukudi Sterlite copper smelting plant. The plant remains shut since April 9, 2018 after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), through an order dated April 9, 2018, rejected the Consent to Operate (CTO) for the plant and issued a direction for closure and disconnection of power supply at the plant. The company has claimed that it is incurring a loss of Rs 5 crore every day due to the closure.
The order was reserved after the conclusion of marathon arguments by lawyers for 36 full days.
In May 2018, the government of Tamil Nadu issued orders with a direction to permanently seal the existing copper smelter plant at Tuticorin. The government order was issued after 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were shot down in police firing on May 22 2018.
The factory had been facing protests from locals for several years over the alleged emissions from the factory. The protests took a turn for the worse after the company announced that it would double the plant’s capacity to 800,000 tonnes at an estimated investment of Rs 2,400 crore.
In response to Vedanta Limited’s appeal to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the aforementioned orders, in December 2018, NGT set aside Tamil Nadu government’s order and directed TNPCB to renew the CTO subject to compliance with certain directions as specified in the order.
However, in February 2019, the Supreme Court set aside NGT’s order on the grounds of maintainability and allowed the company to file a writ petition before the Madras High Court challenging the impugned orders and seek interim relief considering that the plant had been shut since March-end 2018.
The company filed a writ petition before Madras High Court challenging the various orders passed against the company in 2018 and 2013 and the matter was pending adjudication. The hearing was concluded on January 8, 2020.
The primary argument of Vedanta was that the closure was nothing but a knee-jerk reaction to the police firing. It also alleged that the state and the TNPCB did not produce any evidence to prove the charge of damage caused by the plant to the environment. The government countered the arguments by stating that CTO was denied much before the firing and that the plant was indeed an environmental hazard.
Business Impact
- Over Rs 3,000 crore invested in setting up the Thoothukudi plant
- Company estimates daily loss of Rs 5 crore. Sterlite Copper has been incurring losses for six consecutive quarters due to the ongoing closure
- Damage worth Rs 100 crore has already occurred due to negligent maintenance of the plant by authorities
- Tuticorin smelter accounts for 40% of the country’s copper smelting capacity
- India spending Rs 14,000 crore in forex to import copper which would have otherwise been produced domestically
- Nearly 15,000 people depend on the facility directly or indirecly
Key facts
- Smelting operations at Tuticorin on halt since April 2018 after TNPCB refused to give CTO
- After the shoot out in May 2018, Tamil Nadu Govt issued orders with a direction to permanently close the factory
- Vedanta Limited’s appeal to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the order in December 2018
- In February 2019, the Supreme Court set aside NGT order
- Company approaches Madras High Court challenging the impugned orders and seek interim relief
- After 36 full days hearing, Madras High Court bench reserves order
- After 7 months, the High Court passed the order on August 18, 2020
