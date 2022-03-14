Mahanadi Coalfields Limited becomes largest coal producing company in India

-
The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a unit of the CIL, has crossed 157 million tonne (MT) in coal production in the financial year of 2021-22, to become the leading coal producing company in the country, a release said.
On March 12, 2022, the company produced 7.62 lakh tonne of dry fuel which is the highest in a day during the current financial year reaching 157.7 MT with a growth of around 16 per cent over the last financial year, the company release said.
Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company, OP Singh congratulated all officers, staff, employees of contracted companies and other stakeholders for their contribution in making MCL the leading coal producing company in the country.
MCL has to play a bigger role in ensuring energy security to the nation, said the CMD in his congratulatory message to all the employees.
Surpassing all previous records, MCL has despatched over 166 MT dry fuel to the consumers, registering 22 per cent growth over a previous financial year while it has also removed 195 MCuM (million cubic meters) of over burden registering 19 per cent growth over the last financial year, the release added.
