LIC may need to be revalued if the listing is pushed beyond May

The government may have to rework the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for its initial public offering (IPO) if the listing is pushed beyond May, an official said. The current embedded value of LIC, pegged at Rs 5.4 trillion as of September 30 and for the six-month period ended September, will have to be re-evaluated if the issue is pushed beyond May 12, as approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

This would impact the market value of LIC, that is currently being internally estimated at 3-4 times of the embedded value. This would also ...