Mahanadi Coalfields to double Jharsuguda-Sardega line, triple coal handling

India subsidiary Ltd (MCL) has decided to double the 53.1 km Jharsuguda- rail link to scale up handling.

“MCL has already invested Rs 11.25 billion on the railway line. We are going to have a second line wherein total project investment will go up to Rs 25 billion. After commissioning of the second line, the handling capacity will be ramped up to 40 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 13 mtpa”, said Jaswinder Pal Singh, director (technical & operations), MCL.

Singh said, MCL produced 143 million tonnes (mt) of in last fiscal. In FY19, the coal miner aims at an output of 162.5 mt with 163 mt of coal despatches. “No plant will starve for want of coal”, Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Jharsuguda- line during his Odisha visit on September 22 and dedicate to the nation the open cast project (OCP) of MCL.

The OCP in Sundargarh district is endowed with 230 mt of coal reserves. To start with, the project will have an initial mining capacity of 13 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The project envisages direct employment opportunity for 894 people and indirect employment for approximately 5,000 others.