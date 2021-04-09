Mahindra reaffirms faith in South African market with new facility

-
Mahindra South Africa has reaffirmed its faith in the South African market by opening a new national parts warehouse that is a third larger than its old facility.
"Mahindra has been recognised as the fastest growing volume brand for two of the last three years as we welcomed a record number of new owners to the fold," said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.
"This growth in our vehicle sales and the rapid increase in franchised dealers have necessitated the larger warehouse," Gupta added.
Besides being significantly larger than its predecessor, the new warehouse is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that tracks all parts in real time.
"The new warehouse has been designed to significantly speed up our order filling and dispatch process. As all parts are tracked and dispatched electronically, we are able to fill orders much faster than before and ship them within hours of receipt," said Gupta.
The new Mahindra warehouse is situated at the convergence of the three major highways serving South Africa's economic hub of Gauteng province, further easing the delivery of orders.
Although the new warehouse was officially opened on Thursday by the Mahindra team, it has been in trial operation since November 2020.
