Mahindra's Q3 net zooms 40% on robust tractor sales, cost control

Led by robust volumes of tractors and stringent cost control measures, (M&M) posted a 40 per cent uptick in net profit year-on-year to Rs 531 crore in the December quarter. The bottomline at the standalone entity (including vehicle making unit MVML) was pegged back by impairment provisions taken by the company for its Korean subsidiary, Ssangyong Motor Co (SYMC). Excluding the exceptional item, the net reported was up 78 per cent.

SYMC will now come under “discontinued operations'' identified for bankruptcy on December 21. M&M will stop reporting financials of the same from next quarter.

Revenue from operations during the quarter also increased 16 per cent to Rs 14,057 crore from Rs 12,120 crore a year ago. Mahindra’s tractor sales in the domestic market jumped 20 percent y-o-y to 97,420 units. Mahindra’s auto segment sales including commercial and passenger vehicles however, dropped 7 per cent y-o-y to 115,272 units.

A record sale of tractors during the quarter made up for the contraction in auto segment sales and improved the margins. The rising share of tractors in the volume mix is helping improve its margin profile despite the higher commodity costs.

While revenues were up 4 per cent operating profit was up 33 per cent. About 70 per cent of the operating profit of the standalone entity is coming from the tractor segment which reported its highest profits at the segment level. Tractor segment margins at 23.4 per cent was up 400 basis points y-o-y.

In comparison, auto segment margins came in at just over 6 per cent. This could improve as the auto segment is expected to see a demand recovery across utility vehicle and commercial portfolios. What will, however, remain a laggard in the near term are three wheelers.

While the company increased prices in January and is looking at managing the inflation through value engineering efforts, it indicated that if the trend of higher costs does not reverse it will consider a second hike in the June quarter of the current calendar year.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, M&M said the company is witnessing a very strong demand pull for its SUVs including Bolero, Scorpio, XUV 300 and the newly launched Thar and expects the order book to be strong for the next six to seven months. The global shortage of semiconductors has been impacting production. “The two big concerns for M&M and for the world is the shortage of semiconductors—something we are perplexed with and the end is not known and a persistent rise in commodity prices.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director farm equipment and automotive sectors at the firm said, the company is not being able to produce enough to meet the demand leading to very low inventory levels at the dealers.

Meanwhile, aided by a higher acreage and a good kharif crop Jejurikar remains very optimistic of the tractor demand. “A double–digit growth in rural deposits for the eighth consecutive quarter, direct cash transfers and increase in Jan Dhan accounts is likely to have supported growth,” he said. The company remains optimistic about growth trends for the tractor segment going ahead.