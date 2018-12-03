Mahindra sees 13% rise in tractor sales in Nov, says demand to rise in Q4

JUST IN
New Delhi 

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday reported 13 per cent increase in tractor sales at 25,949 units in November as against 22,994 units in the same month last year.

In the domestic market, tractor sales stood at 25,159 units as compared to 21,271 units in November 2017, up 18 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Exports, however, declined by 54 per cent to 790 units from 1,723 units in the year-ago month, it added.

"Retail demand remained positive through the festive season," M&M President - Farm Equipment sector Rajesh Jejurikar said.

On the outlook, he said, "We expect that structural factors such as government's continued focus on rural and agri spends and momentum on key crop prices will ensure the demand uptick for tractors continues into Q4 of the current fiscal."   
First Published: Mon, December 03 2018. 14:25 IST

