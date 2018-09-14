Managerial positions remuneration fixation freed from govt approval

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has said that government approval will no longer be needed for remuneration to those in top managerial positions, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

This exemption is for remuneration of over 11 per cent of the net profit of a firm. “In a move designed to empower common shareholders of a company, the government has notified that remuneration in excess of individual limits laid down for executive and non-executive directors shall henceforth be approved by shareholders through a special resolution,” said a statement issued ...