Manappuram Finance manager held in Rs 20 cr robbery at IIFL branch: Police

-
ALSO READ
Manappuram Finance board approves plan to raise Rs 500 cr via bonds
Manappuram Finance raises Rs 250 cr by issuing bonds on private placement
Manappuram Finance posts 38% jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 368 crore
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities
Delhi violence: HC questions police officer for issuing note to probe teams
-
The manager of a branch of
Manappuram Finance Ltd has been detained in connection with the robbery of gold and valuables, worth around Rs 20 crore, from a branch of IIFL in Cuttack, a senior police officer said on Friday.
He is being questioned by the investigators in connection with the robbery, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh.
The police have now also got the court's permission to take five of the seven arrested in the robbery case on remand for three days, he said.
IIFL's gold appraiser Lala Amrit Ray, arrested on Tuesday, is among the five to be questioned in custody, Singh said, adding that it has been ascertained by the investigating team that he was regularly utilising the mortgaged gold of IIFL to take loans from Manappuram Finance.
"Since the Manappuram Finance manager was dealing with Amrit for loans, he is now being questioned in this connection," the officer said, without revealing further details.
Singh, however, said the Manappuram manager could be arrested if, prima facie, his role in the incident is established.
Cash and gold, valued at over Rs 20 crore, was robbed from IIFL's Nayasarak branch in Cuttack last week.
At least seven persons, including two employees of the company, have so far been arrested in connection with the case and police have recovered 1 kg of gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash from them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU