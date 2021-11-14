Market cap of 6 of ten most valued companies up by more than Rs 1.18 tn

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 PAT up 28.5% YoY; India business down 14.1% due to second wave
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
TCS plunges 7% on lower-than-expected September quarter result
-
Six of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,18,383.07 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Limited.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent.
While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as laggards.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed Rs 59,437.12 crore to reach Rs 16,44,511.70 crore.
Infosys added Rs 29,690.9 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 7,48,580.98 crore. HDFC's valuation gained Rs 17,187 crore to Rs 5,41,557.77 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 5,715.04 crore to Rs 13,03,730.66 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 3,301.84 crore to Rs 4,11,183.32 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by Rs 3,051.17 crore to Rs 4,57,355.51 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank Ltd diminished by Rs 22,545.39 crore to Rs 8,60,436.44 crore. State Bank of India's market valuation declined by Rs 17,135.26 crore to Rs 4,56,270.76 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped by Rs 3,912.07 crore to reach Rs 5,65,546.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 3,810.99 crore to Rs 5,39,016.40 crore.
In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU