Maruti, Honda, BMW hone the phygital experience for customer affinity

As the nodal points in a buyers purchase journey turn digital, auto brands are looking at ways to convert their faceless virtual avatars into a sticky web of engagements and create lifelong associations.

To do that brand teams are working through the mass of behavioural patterns being evidenced on their digital platforms, to create hooks that would draw new buyers in and keep old followers engaged and interested. But say market researchers, it is time to dig deeper, go beyond the gimmicky world of augmented reality launches and chat bots if the auto brands want to convert engagements into ...