Maruti Suzuki hit slow lane in August; sales dropped 3.4% to 158,189 units

The country's largest India on Saturday reported 3.4 per cent decline in total sales at 1,58,189 units in August.

The company had sold 1,63,701 units in August last year, India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales were also down 2.8 per cent at 1,47,700 units last month as against 1,52,000 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Sales of minicars comprising and WagonR were at 35,895 units as compared to 35,428 units in August last year, up 1.3 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 3.6 per cent at 71,364 units as against 74,012 units in August last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 7,002 units as compared to 6,457 units in the same month a year ago, a growth of 8.4 per cent.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were down 16.2 per cent at 17,971 units in August as compared to 21,442 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in August were down 10.4 per cent at 10,489 units over 11,701 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.