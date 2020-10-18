Maruti unveils festive offers for govt staff with benefits upto Rs 11,000

-
ALSO READ
Fiscally restrained govt tries new formula to boost festive consumer spend
FM's consumption boost of Rs 1 trillion to turbocharge e-commerce cos
No freebies, cash discounts to cheer car buyers this festive season
Retailers are offering lowest discounts this festive season: Here's why
Suzuki Motor ups stake in Maruti to 56.37%, buys 284,322 equity shares
-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday announced special offers for government employees with benefits up to Rs 11,000 over and above the ongoing festival consumer offers across its models.
The company is seeking to further boost demand with its offer after the recent leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"Employees and their spouses of public sector enterprises, central and state government departments including police and paramilitary personnel can avail these special offers on purchase of new vehicles from Maruti Suzuki. The discounts will vary from one model to another," the company said.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "The government has taken several bold steps to revive consumer spending during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is our collaborative duty to support the economy and spread positive sentiments."
He further said, "With over 10 million government employees working under various central and state government departments, they are one the biggest segment of customers for Maruti Suzuki. Keeping this in mind, we have announced a special package for government employees, which will help them to drive home their favourite cars in addition to availing LTC encashment benefit."
The company said the recently announced LTC cash voucher scheme will benefit nearly 45 lakh central government and defence employees. Overall, it is expected to generate additional consumer demand of Rs 28,000 crore by March 31, 2021.
MSI said its scheme for government employees is valid for all of its passenger vehicles, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz and S-Cross which are sold from ARENA and NEXA chains.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU