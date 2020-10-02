Max Financial: Investors should shift attention to fundamentals

The year so far has belonged to insurance stocks, particularly those in the life segment. Among the lot, with gains of 72 per cent in 6 months, Max Financials, the holding company of Max Life Insurance (MLI), is the clear winner. So far, the deal with Axis Bank, first announced in February, has kept the interest alive on the counter.

In fact, with revised terms of the merger, analysts at CLSA, Emkay Global Financial Services, Sharekhan and Investec Securities believe the merger is more or less done. Anaysts at CLSA say that regulatory uncertainties are less likely. However, trading at ...