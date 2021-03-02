Max Financial Services: Focus back on fundamentals as Axis deal concludes

The stock of Max Financial Services, the holding company of Max Life Insurance has surged by 24 per cent in the past month. Much of the gains were in anticipation of IRDAI’s approval pending for almost a year, for its deal with Axis Bank and its entities.

With the go-ahead coming last week, the bank and its associates will hold 18 per cent once the transaction concludes soon. Now that the uncertainty has closed out, the focus shifts back to fundamentals. If value of new business (VNB) and VNB margins are the benchmark to judge a life insurer’s financials, then with 65 per ...