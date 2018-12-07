JUST IN
MERC appoints two-member committee to look into Adani power bills

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited is a subsidiary of Adani Transmission, formed after acquisition of Reliance Infrastructure's generation, transmission and distribution utilities in Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

File photo of Gautam Adani

Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Friday said the state government has directed the MERC to look into the issue of 'increased' electricity bills of Adani Electricity's consumers in Mumbai.

He was speaking to reporters outside the city airport.

"The government has asked the Maharashtra Electricity Regulation (MERC) to sou moto look into the issue raised by BJP leader Ashish Shelar about complaints on high electricity bills based on average energy consumption instead of actual metering in Mumbai," he said.

"Accordingly, the MERC has taken cognisance and given directions to check the complaints and correct the bills," the minister added.

Local MLA Ashish Shelar had met Chief Minister Devendra last Fadnavis Saturday to convey people's concerns over sudden and steep increase in power bills in suburban Mumbai, where Adani Electricity is the electricity distributor.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited is a subsidiary of Adani Transmission, formed after acquisition of Reliance Infrastructure's generation, transmission and distribution utilities in Mumbai.

The MERC has appointed a two-member fact-finding committee to look into consumer complaints to ascertain the reasons for the sudden upsurge in consumption as well as bills of Adani Electricity's consumers in the megapolis.

First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 23:40 IST

