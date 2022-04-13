Mercedes-Benz opens booking for new version of C-Class in India

-
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday announced the opening of bookings for the upcoming new version of its popular sedan C-Class in India.
The new C-Class will be launched on May 10. An exclusive booking window, only for the existing customers of Mercedes-Benz, is open from April 13-30 and booking for other prospective buyers will open from May 1 onwards, the company said.
The booking amount for the new C-Class is Rs 50,000 with bookings to open first for the C200 and C300d variants, followed by the C220d variant, it added.
"One big car for us to come is the new C-Class, which we will launch on May 10 and today we open the bookings. The C-Class is one of our volume models and we ran out of the previous model last year in fall. A lot of customers are actually eagerly waiting for this new model," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk told PTI.
He further said the C-Class is an important model for Mercedes-Benz not just in India but globally with over 10 million units sold over its different lifecycle.
"In India we have sold around 37,000 cars of this model, which is a high number for us," he said, adding that the company had started local assembly of the model since 2001.
Schwenk said there has been a strong demand across all of company's products and the new C-Class will attract a lot of customers. It will come with a new design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the new S-Class.
