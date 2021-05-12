Mercedes-Benz rejigs sales, marketing unit; appoints new marketing head

-
German premium car maker, Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday rejigged its sales and marketing unit and brought in Pradeep Srinivas as head of the marketing and customer services, replacing the incumbent Amit Thete.
Srinivas will be taking the responsibility of marketing and customer journey from May 17, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
He was earlier helming the company's e-commerce, data management and system functions. In his new position, he will be responsible for managing Mercedes-Benz India's Vehicle Preparation Centre (VPC), outbound logistics and dealer stock management, it said.
Thete will be moving to head the sales operations, the company said, adding that the new role of sales operations will be a significant catalyst for Mercedes-Benz's future growth and customer centricity.
Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said Thete has played an important role in showcasing the brand's transition into modern luxury. He now moves into another crucial function of sales operations that is integral to the overall sales division.
We are equally excited to welcome Pradeep into the pure marketing function after successfully setting-up the e-commerce business and data management for the brand.
"With his strong domain expertise in data analytics and customer journey mapping, we are confident Pradeep will play a crucial role in managing the upcoming transition foreseen in the marketing function, he said.
