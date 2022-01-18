Meta appoints Meghna Apparao as e-commerce director for India market

-
ALSO READ
Huge scarcity of talent globally, says HCL Technologies' Apparao
Meta, CBSE expand tie-up to enable 10 mn students to embrace immersive tech
US-based Meta Company to sue Facebook for infringing upon its name
Meta delaying plans to encrypt Facebook, Instagram messages till 2023
Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security
-
Meta (formerly Facebook) on Tuesday appointed Meghna Apparao as the Director of e-commerce in India to lead the strategy and solutioning that is focused on the company's e-commerce advertisers.
Apparao's appointment comes on the back of a series of senior leadership recruitments in the past two years, and many in the recent months, across policy, partnerships, and other key verticals, demonstrating the company's expanding charter and commitment to India.
"I am thrilled to welcome Meghna as she joins our team to lead this mandate and to shape the role our apps can play in enabling the growth of some of India's largest online and retail businesses," Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Global Business Group at Meta in India said in a statement.
As a part of her role, Apparao will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands in the e-commerce space, enabling a stronger partnership through Meta platform solutions.
Apparao comes with 20 years of experience in senior sales, marketing, and business strategy roles at companies such as Unilever, Amazon, Godrej, and Licious. Her last assignment was with Licious, where she was the Chief Business Officer.
In 2018, she was also selected for the Chevening Fellowship program at the University of Oxford.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU