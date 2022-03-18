Meta sues fake customer engagement service provider directed at Facebook

-
ALSO READ
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security
Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia
Meta testing new controls for users, businesses in Facebook News Feed
US judge rejects Facebook's request to dismiss antitrust complaint
-
Meta (formerly Facebook) has filed a lawsuit against Chad Taylor Cowan for providing a fake engagement service directed at Facebook.
Cowan operated a website that provided fake reviews and feedback to businesses in order to artificially increase their Customer Feedback Score.
Operating as "Customer Feedback Score Solutions," and using the website cfs.solutions, Cowan provided fake reviews and feedback for businesses to artificially increase the Facebook Customer Feedback Score and evade Meta's detection and enforcement against misleading ads.
"In this particular case, in exchange for payment, Cowan used a network of fraudulent and hired Facebook user accounts to provide fake customer reviews to artificially increase Customer Feedback Scores, drown out and minimise negative reviews, and avoid our enforcement," Meta said in a statement.
These actions create poor experiences for people who see these ads, deceptively influencing and misleading our community, the company added.
Through this lawsuit, Meta is seeking damages and injunctive relief for Cowan's violation of its Terms and Policies, and to stop fake reviews on its technologies.
"We take measures to mitigate against scams and the sale of unsafe products -- including the enforcement of our terms and policies for both commerce and ads, said Meta.
Meta analyses feedback on an ongoing basis to understand people's experiences on its technologies.
As part of this work, some people receive surveys after clicking on ads to help understand whether the quality of the product they purchased met their expectations.
This survey data, along with other information, informs a business' Customer Feedback Score.
--IANS
na/wh/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU