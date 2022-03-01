Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January

-
Meta (formerly Facebook) took down over 11.6 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.2 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of January, the company said on Tuesday.
Between January 1-31, Meta received 911 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and responded to 100 per cent of these reports.
"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our monthly compliance report. We use a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community and review by our teams to identify and review content against our policies," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
Meta actioned 1.4 million content related to adult nudity and sexual activity, 233,600 pieces of content related to bullying and harassment and 1.8 million violent and graphic content, among others.
"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) and take action for going against our standards," said Meta.
In December, Meta took down over 19.3 million pieces of bad content across 13 categories on Facebook and over 2.4 million pieces of such content across 12 categories on photo-sharing platform Instagram in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.
Meta also received 534 reports for Facebook through the Indian grievance mechanism from December 1-December 31, and responded to all of these reports, spanning from fake profiles to harassment/abusive content and hacked accounts.
