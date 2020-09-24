Mid-size SUVs, deluxe commuter bikes outshine peers, shows SIAM data

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic may have bruised and dented the overall auto market, but there are certain segments within each category that have not only stayed the course, but have also seen an accelerated demand.

Unlike popular perception, all of these do not belong to the entry level of the market, but a segment that commands premium pricing. Buyers in India have taken a liking to mid-size and deluxe commuter motorcycles (150cc to 200cc), shows last three months’ sales data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“Under the current circumstances, the normal intuitive thing would be to go for the cheapest. But we aren’t seeing that,” said Ravi Bhatia, president and director at JATO Dynamics. It had more to do with the manufacturers making even the lower trim variants feature-packed, said Bhatia, adding that value conscious and novelty seeking buyers were therefore open to stretching their wallet a bit more and this had been propelling the premiumisation trend in the market.

Albeit on a small base, volumes of less than Rs 20 lakh have seen a year-on-year jump of 46.02 per cent in the three months to August. This is in sharp contrast to the overall passenger vehicle market that saw a marginal dip of 0.6 per cent. It is primarily being led by the Creta and Seltos.

Among the two wheelers, motorcycles in the 150cc to 200cc segment have been the outliers. Led by TVS Apache, they advanced 10 per cent even as the overall two wheeler segment skidded 17.5 per cent.

At the lower end of the price band in the two-wheeler segment, the humble moped, made by TVS Motor has also held on to its turf in a tough market. Its volumes during the three-month period rose 6.2 per cent to 169,149 units over the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, the commercial vehicle market that has its fortunes linked to the economy has hardly shown any signs of recovery and double digit decline continues.

The smaller tonnage vehicles have started picking up, says Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and CEO at Eicher “It is being driven by demand in rural markets and improving CNG infrastructure which in turn has been fueling demand for CNG vehicles which are cheaper to run,” he said.

The sub-segments – light commercial and small have declined lesser compared to those with higher tonnage during the three-month period. Ashok Leyland, for instance, has been seeing a sequential growth in LCVs. The growth increased to 3,700 units in August from 110 units in May.

Nitin Seth, chief operating officer (COO), Ashok Leyland, said that e-commerce and small goods transporters had pushed sales of LCVs and the segment accounted for 70 per cent of total CV sales at present.

“A decade ago, LCVs used to account for 35-40 per cent of the country’s overall CV sales. This increased to 70 per cent, in line with global trends,” said Seth. It has gone up further to 86 per cent after the pandemic and he expects it to settle at 70-72 per cent.