Mid-sized IT services companies get Cloud, cost-efficiency boost

Mid-sized IT services firms have managed to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the back of proactive cost management and increasing demand by clients in areas like Cloud migration and mobility. In the quarter ended June, these companies have outperformed top-5 IT services players in the country on revenue and profit metrics.

According to data sourced from Capitaline, the revenue of nine mid-cap IT services firms’ in an average rose 8.9 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while it stood at 4 per cent for the top-5 firms. The mid-cap players also marginally outperformed ...