Mike Frank elevated as CEO of UPL Ltd, to be a member of board of directors

Agriculture solutions provider UPL Corporation on Thursday said Mike Frank has been elevated as the chief executive officer (CEO) of UPL Ltd.
Frank will also be a member of the UPL Crop Protection Board of Directors, the company said in a statement.
UPL's Global Crop Protection (CP) business manages all CP assets outside of India.
Frank joined UPL Ltd in early 2022 as president and Chief operating officer of UPL's Crop Protection business based out of its London headquarters.
He played a significant role in driving sustainable solutions in global food value chain networks to advance its OpenAg purpose.
"Frank was the natural choice to lead this transition, bringing extensive experience leading global agriculture companies... Mike has already demonstrated an impressive leadership style, entrepreneurial mindset and a strong commitment to strengthening organisational culture," Group CEO of UPL and chairman of UPL Corporation Jai Shroff said.
"I am very excited to work with our passionate organisation and Board of Directors as we transform our company to become the leading provider of differentiated and sustainable solutions," Frank added.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 20:53 IST