Ministry to question IndiGo, GoAir, others on Pratt & Whitney engine woes

Indian carriers and GoAir, aircraft manufacturer and engine maker will meet Indian civil officials on Tuesday to discuss ongoing issues with engines fitted to A320neo planes, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. IndiGo, India's biggest carrier by market share, and rival were forced to ground A320neo aircraft on several occasions over the past year due to problems with the planes' engines.

Recent incidents involved an aircraft making an emergency landing on December 11 due to smoke in the cabin. In another case on January 3, an plane had to return to its base due to a technical problem.

The government officials at the meeting may ask the airlines to refrain from putting into service further planes fitted with the engines - and even ground existing ones - until problems are resolved, the Economic Times newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday, citing an unidentified source.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation, and Pratt & Whitney, owned by United Technologies, declined to comment.

IndiGo is Airbus' biggest customer for the A320neo, all of which are fitted with engines. Low-cost carriers IndiGo and together have over 500 such planes on order.

Airbus in July said it had a backlog of up to 100 A320neo jets on the ground outside factories due to delays in engine deliveries, mainly from Pratt & Whitney.