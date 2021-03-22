MobiKwik targets IPO by September, seeks to raise $200-$250 mn: Report

-
ALSO READ
MobiKwik raises Rs 52 cr from HT group, Kris Gopalakrishnan's family office
Covid-19 pandemic spurs matured-stage start-ups to advance their IPO plans
Bumble raises stakes for IPO date with over $7 billion valuation target
IRFC IPO opened today; should you subscribe? Risk and reward explained here
IRFC IPO: Six reasons why you should subscribe to the issue
-
One MobiKwik System Pvt, the Indian digital wallet and payments startup, is targeting an initial public offering before September that could raise between $200 million and $250 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
MobiKwik is planning to file its draft IPO prospectus by May for an offering in Mumbai that could value the company at more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The Gurgaon-based company intends to hold a pre-IPO funding round that could give the startup a valuation of about $700 million, the people said.
Deliberations are ongoing and details such as the size and timing of the fundraising could change, the people said. A representative for MobiKwik declined to comment.
MobiKwik records more than a million transactions per day, across offerings including digital wallets and services such as mobile phone top-ups and utility bill payments, according to its website. Its network includes over 3 million merchants and serves in excess of 107 million users. Founded in 2009, the company counts Sequoia Capital and Bajaj Finance Ltd. among its backers.
The value of transactions in India’s digital payments market could reach 163 trillion rupees ($2.3 trillion) in 2022-2023, according to a PwC report. The sector is fast becoming a proxy battleground for foreign tech giants, with Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp winning permission in November to operate locally, competing against Google Pay, Walmart Inc.’s PhonePe and Paytm which is backed by both Ant Group Co. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund. In July, MobiKwik co-founder Bipin Preet Singh called on Indian regulators to nurture local companies and guard against foreign competitors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU