MoEngage raises additional $30 mn funding in round led by Steadview Capital

-
ALSO READ
Customer engagement startup MoEngage raises $32.5 mn for global expansion
Exotel raises $35 mn to expand its cloud customer engagement platform
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
Google Ventures-backed talent engagement startup Sense raises $16 mn
AI-powered talent firm Sense raises $50 mn from SoftBank Vision Fund 2
-
MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, said that it has raised Series D funding of $30 million, at twice the valuation from its earlier Series C1 investment of $32.5 million in July. This round was led by Steadview Capital, with participation from the company’s existing investors Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital, and Matrix Partners.
The additional capital will also be used to accelerate growth. The company has scaled rapidly in the past 12 months and has doubled its headcount to 450 employees globally. It recently opened offices in Boston, London, Berlin and Ho-Chi Minh City. It will continue to invest in growing its team, the partnership ecosystem and its community programme.
"Our vision is to create the most trusted customer engagement platform that enables brands to personalize every customer interaction,” said Raviteja Dodda, co-founder and CEO of MoEngage. “This growth and funding is a validation of our vision and product innovation - particularly, Sherpa, our AI Engine, has been a game-changer. We are excited to welcome Steadview Capital and look forward to working with them”
MoEngage will continue to invest in AI-powered and insights-driven cross-channel engagement solutions. With MoEngage marketers in consumer brands can gain deep insights into their customer behaviour, likes, preferences, journeys and then meaningfully engage them with contextual cross-channel communications across the customer lifecycle.
"Delivering a personalized customer experience across channels has never been more relevant than it is today,” said Ravi Mehta, Founder and CIO of Steadview Capital. “MoEngage’s unique insights-led approach to customer engagement and campaigns makes it easier for brands to drive results and build better relationships with their customers"
Sherpa, by MoEngage, allows marketers and product owners to gain visibility into customer behaviour. This includes their likes, their channel preferences, the optimal frequency and timing of messages, product or content preferences, ideal cross-channel journeys and more. Marketers can automatically segment their customers, not just based on their past transactions, but also on their affinities and lifestyle. They can orchestrate contextual communication campaigns across the website, mobile app, push notifications, email, WhatsApp, and retargeting.
“MoEngage has helped us engage our customers contextually based on their shopping habits and behavior,” said Mahadevan Iyer, SVP - Group CRM and analytics, Landmark Group, India. “We have seen significant uplifts in customer engagement and lifetime value.”
In the last 18 months, MoEngage has seen significant adoption of its insights-led customer engagement platform which enables marketers to be more customer-centric, rather than being campaign centric. In the last 12 months, Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) has grown over 120 per cent. It has onboarded 350 new customers, including enterprise brands such as Domino’s Pizza, CIMB Bank, XL Axiata, IHH Healthcare and The Body Shop. These also include digital-first brands like Sharechat, Atom Finance, Policy Bazaar, Payactiv, Byjus, Flipkart Shopsy and SWVL.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU